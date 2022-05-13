Nations make tiny progress in 2022 EUA allocations, with two yet to start

Published 22:06 on May 13, 2022 / Last updated at 23:24 on May 13, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Countries made marginal progress over the past fortnight towards handing out this year’s free carbon permit allocations under the EU ETS, with two governments still yet to start the annual process.