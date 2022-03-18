Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, will invest A$125 million ($92 mln) until 2030 to support farmers and land managers to reduce emissions, improve their access to environmental markets, and accelerate finance for natural capital and low carbon farming, the state government announced Friday.
Australia’s NSW to finance emissions abatement for rural economy
