Major utility signs up to Japan’s voluntary carbon market

Published 08:20 on March 18, 2022 / Last updated at 08:20 on March 18, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Japan, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The biggest of Japan’s regulated utilities said on Friday it will participate in the government’s voluntary emissions market that launches later this year, as the number of companies backing the scheme continues to tick up ahead of the Mar. 31 deadline.