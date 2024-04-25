BRIEFING: Integrity initiatives in VCM will help to narrow oversupply, boosting prices, analysis shows
Published 20:27 on April 25, 2024 / Last updated at 20:27 on April 25, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Drives for greater integrity in the voluntary carbon market, such as classification of high-quality projects by rating agencies, will help to instil greater confidence in the market, bolstering demand and reducing oversupply so that prices could exceed $230 per tonne in the 2040s, according to analyst research heard on a webinar today.
