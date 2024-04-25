US EPA finalises pollution limits for fossil-fuel power plants, important role for CCS
Published 17:32 on April 25, 2024 / Last updated at 17:32 on April 25, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US, Voluntary
The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday finalised a suite of standards for new and existing fossil-fuel power plants to reduce 90% of their emissions, which also envision an important role for carbon capture and storage (CCS).
The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday finalised a suite of standards for new and existing fossil-fuel power plants to reduce 90% of their emissions, which also envision an important role for carbon capture and storage (CCS).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.