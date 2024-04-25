Indonesia’s Rimba Raya REDD+ project plunged into controversy after licence revoked by government
Published 22:25 on April 25, 2024 / Last updated at 22:25 on April 25, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
The giant Rimba Raya Biodiversity Project in Indonesia has been plunged into controversy after the local concession holder saw its business licence revoked by the government for violating carbon trading regulations, with the project's owner failing to be notified about it.
