Major global asset managers raise $1.4 bln for inaugural decarbonisation fund

Published 22:40 on April 25, 2024 / Last updated at 22:40 on April 25, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Other APAC, US, Voluntary

Two of the world’s largest investment firms have raised $1.4 billion for their inaugural late-stage venture capital and growth private equity investment fund that is targeting companies accelerating the low-carbon transition.