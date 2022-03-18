Airbus, Occidental subsidiary ink 400k DAC carbon credit deal

Published 00:33 on March 18, 2022 / Last updated at 00:33 on March 18, 2022 / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum has agreed to sell 400,000 direct air capture (DAC) credits to plane-maker Airbus, the companies announced late Thursday.