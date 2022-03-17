NA Markets: CCA prices trend higher as activity slows, RGGI drops after auction and Virginia report

Published 22:03 on March 17, 2022 / Last updated at 22:03 on March 17, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices continued to bounce back from multi-month lows this week even as trading activity cooled down, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) dropped after the publication of Q1 auction results and a Virginia report detailing its plan to exit the cap-and-trade programme.