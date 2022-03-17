Appeals court allows US govt to resume use of social cost of carbon metric

Published 19:16 on March 17, 2022 / Last updated at 19:16 on March 17, 2022

A US federal appeals court reinstated the use of interim ‘social cost of carbon’ (SCC) estimates on Wednesday, after a lower court had blocked the key climate metric from being used by President Joe Biden's government agencies to measure the benefits of reducing GHG emissions.