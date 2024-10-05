CFTC: Positive sentiment shift across North American carbon markets
Published 01:57 on October 5, 2024 / Last updated at 01:57 on October 5, 2024 / Joan Pinto and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US
Traders increased net length across their holdings of California Carbon Allowances (CCAs), RGGI Allowances (RGAs), and Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs), according to this week's data released Friday from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
