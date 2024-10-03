EU ETS non-compliance rate dips following surrender deadline extension

Published 22:05 on October 3, 2024 / Last updated at 22:07 on October 3, 2024 / Mike Szabo / EMEA, EU ETS, Switzerland

The share of EU ETS-regulated installations and aircraft operators that are in non-compliance with the scheme has dropped below 3% for the first time in four years, after the annual permit surrender deadline was extended by five months.