Washington offers largest current year volumes for 2024 at Q4 sale amidst binary risk

Published 21:45 on October 4, 2024 / Last updated at 21:45 on October 4, 2024 / Iulia Gheorghiu and Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US

Washington state’s Department of Ecology (ECY) will offer the most number of current year permits of all the auctions held in 2024 at its final sale in December, along with future vintage allowances despite the looming risk of programme repeal in November, according to a notice published by the agency on Friday.