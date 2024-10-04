Washington offers largest current year volumes for 2024 at Q4 sale amidst binary risk
Published 21:45 on October 4, 2024 / Last updated at 21:45 on October 4, 2024 / Iulia Gheorghiu and Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
Washington state’s Department of Ecology (ECY) will offer the most number of current year permits of all the auctions held in 2024 at its final sale in December, along with future vintage allowances despite the looming risk of programme repeal in November, according to a notice published by the agency on Friday.
Washington state’s Department of Ecology (ECY) will offer the most number of current year permits of all the auctions held in 2024 at its final sale in December, along with future vintage allowances despite the looming risk of programme repeal in November, according to a notice published by the agency on Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.