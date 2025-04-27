Americas > Federal court orders US SEC to clarify plans for climate disclosure rules

Federal court orders US SEC to clarify plans for climate disclosure rules

Published 14:44 on April 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:44 on April 27, 2025  / /  Americas, US

A federal court this week ordered the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to clarify its plan for controversial climate disclosure rules after the agency said last month it would not defend the regulations against legal challenges.
A federal court this week ordered the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to clarify its plan for controversial climate disclosure rules after the agency said last month it would not defend the regulations against legal challenges.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.