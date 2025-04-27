Federal court orders US SEC to clarify plans for climate disclosure rules
Published 14:44 on April 27, 2025 / Last updated at 14:44 on April 27, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US
A federal court this week ordered the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to clarify its plan for controversial climate disclosure rules after the agency said last month it would not defend the regulations against legal challenges.
A federal court this week ordered the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to clarify its plan for controversial climate disclosure rules after the agency said last month it would not defend the regulations against legal challenges.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.