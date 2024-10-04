Canadian cement manufacturer targets emissions reductions with $38 mln low-carbon fuel investment
Published 03:19 on October 4, 2024 / Last updated at 03:19 on October 4, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, EMEA, Voluntary
A major cement producer commissioned Thursday a $38 million low-carbon fuel facility at its Alberta cement plant, anticipated to replace up to 50% of the site’s gas usage and reduce 30,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.
A major cement producer commissioned Thursday a $38 million low-carbon fuel facility at its Alberta cement plant, anticipated to replace up to 50% of the site’s gas usage and reduce 30,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.