Integrating gender into carbon credit projects key to market credibility and outcomes -report
Published 14:30 on October 4, 2024 / Last updated at 14:30 on October 4, 2024 / Dimana Doneva / EMEA, International, Voluntary
Project developers should embed gender considerations into the design, implementation, and monitoring of carbon credit projects to boost market integrity and improve project outcomes, according to recent research.
