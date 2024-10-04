WCI Markets: ARB rulemaking update expectations drive up CCAs amidst inexplicable WCA rally

Published 03:22 on October 4, 2024 / Last updated at 03:22 on October 4, 2024 / Joan Pinto and Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, Canada, US

Anticipation for the next stage in ETS rulemaking lifted California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices in the secondary market over the last five sessions, while the $10 rally over the last two weeks in Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) continues to confound traders.