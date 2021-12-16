EU’s Modernisation Fund grants €898.43 mln in eight states since its go-live

Published 17:33 on December 16, 2021 / Last updated at 17:34 on December 16, 2021

The EU ETS-financed Modernisation Fund has disbursed a total of €898.43 million to fund eight countries since it was launched this year, the European Commission said on Thursday, with only Latvia and Slovakia yet to benefit from the cash pot.