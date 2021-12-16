Canada is currently examining a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) as it sets it sights on a domestic carbon price of C$170/tonne by 2030, but experts say this level is not at all reflective of what should be charged for emissions at the border.
Canadian carbon border measure faces challenges over CO2 price complexity
Canada is currently examining a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) as it sets it sights on a domestic carbon price of C$170/tonne by 2030, but experts say this level is not at all reflective of what should be charged for emissions at the border.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.