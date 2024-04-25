UK nature degradation could cost economy £70 bln in next five years -report

Long-term nature-related risks could cost the UK economy up to £70 billion – or 3% of GDP – by the late 2020s due to a slowdown in growth, the Green Finance Institute (GFI) found in a “first of its kind” research published Thursday.

Nature-related risks are just as detrimental to the economy as those from climate change, if not more so, but finance and business have not sufficiently considered them, GFI said in the report.

Under a UK domestic scenario, long-term nature-related risks erode GDP by 1.5-3% by the late 2020s, cutting out £35-70 bln ($44-87 bln) off the economy, GFI said.

The report projected future risks such as soil health decline, water scarcity, air pollution, and biodiversity loss.

It was led by GFI, with input from the UK government, the country’s financial regulator, and the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), alongside the scientific and financial community.

Helen Avery, director of nature programmes at GFI, said the projected 3% loss of GDP was extremely high.

“When you add in the acute shocks starting in 2030, that bumps up to 6%,” she said. Acute shocks are those from extreme events such as wildfires.

Losing 6% of GDP would be equivalent to the impact of the global financial crisis from 2007-2008 on the national economy, Avery told Carbon Pulse.

In a third scenario of a pandemic due to anti-microbial resistance, combined with extreme event risks, the loss to GDP rises to 12-14% – equivalent to wiping out £140-300 bln from the economy, the report said.

“By 2035, growth could be set back by some four years behind where it would otherwise be,” GFI said.

“Evidencing this material risk is … a vital step towards transitioning our economic and financial system to one that values and invests in the natural environment,” GFI said.

The analysis combined data from Exploring Natural Capital Opportunities, Risks and Exposure (ENCORE) with multi-regional analysis via EXIOBASE, ecological information, and exposure to transition risks using the WWF Biodiversity Risk Filter.

NATURE INVENTORY

The Nature-Related Risk Inventory (UK-NRRI) to capture more complex risks including physical, transition, and litigation was announced in the report.

“This is the first of its kind, we think in the world, because it actually quantifies risk rather than just evaluating dependencies,” said Avery.

The UK-NRRI included 29 risks selected by the scientific and financial community based on their likelihood and economic impact, she said.

The 29 risks in the UK-NRRI

Among the risks with the highest likelihood and impact were soil health decline, global food security repercussions, water shortages, and corporate litigation cases.

“It shows some risks that we don’t include in our National Risk Register. One of the recommendations is that these nature-related risks have their own inventory, or are embedded into the national registries,” said Avery.

The inventory could support corporates and financial institutions to develop scenario-based analysis of nature-related risks, the report said.

The University of Reading, the University of Oxford, and the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology contributed to the development of the UK-NRRI.

NEXT STEPS

Further analysis could be done around the applicability of the report’s scenarios for finance, while the conservative estimates of the analysis aim to spur mandatory disclosures of nature-related risks under frameworks such as TNFD’s, Avery said.

“Integrating nature into transition plans is going to be crucial,” Avery said, recommending that the central bank looks at the analysis, and checks whetehr there are any gaps also related to climate risks.

In September, the influential Network for Greening the Financial System released a conceptual approach for central banks to better understand nature-related risks, while central banks around the world have released their own approaches to the topic over the last couple of years.

“We would hope that any government takes this report very seriously,” said Avery. “One of the most obvious outcomes is that we need reporting on nature-related risks.”

While finance is relatively ahead in companies committing to TNFD, firms in construction and retail sectors are “surprisingly slow” in the UK.

Although the UK is second only to Japan in the number of companies who have committed to disclosing under the TNFD’s recommendations, there is a long way to go, she said.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

