Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 15:17 on April 25, 2024 / Last updated at 15:17 on April 25, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

Trading in European carbon allowances was markedly calmer on Thursday morning as prices moved in a relatively narrow range and volume was also noticeably lower than in recent days and weeks, as traders reported a slight decrease in the weight of selling pressure and natural gas prices also saw reduced volatility.