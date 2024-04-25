Only five local authorities in England prepared for biodiversity net gain agreements -law firm

Just five local authorities in England out of the over 300 assessed are sufficiently prepared to enable the creation of conservation agreements for developers to meet biodiversity net gain (BNG) requirements, with delays likely, a law firm has said.

London-based BDB Pitmans found only five local authorities in England have landowner section 106 agreement (S106) templates for BNG sites, out of 317 local and 10 national park authorities, after submitting freedom of information requests.

“The significance of the findings is that the lack of preparedness is likely to lead to considerable delays in securing offsite BNG, because such land needs to be registered,” said Partner Angus Walker said.

“Registration requires an S106 agreement, or conservation covenant, and there are very few bodies with whom conservation covenants can be entered into so far. Development cannot commence until BNG has been secured,” Walker told Carbon Pulse.

Only Buckinghamshire Council, Devon County Council, Dorset Council, Warwickshire County Council, and the Broads National Park had landowner S106 agreement templates in place, according to Construction Management. Another 25 local authorities said they are preparing the templates.

S106 agreements are legal deals between developers and local authorities to try to ensure mitigation of impacts from large-scale developments.

“Worryingly, at least 30 local authorities appear not to understand that a landowner S106 agreement does not relate to planning permission, believing such agreements are part of a planning application,” Walker said.

“We recognise that the BNG regime is still in its infancy, but the results of this FOI request do suggest that local authorities are at best not fully prepared or, worse, that they do not understand the regime at all.”

Some 128 authorities said they have named biodiversity officers in place, with the remainder saying the work would be covered by planning officers, according to Specification Online.

Executives from across the nature sector called on the UK government to better resource local authorities in February to help them implement BNG.

The government has taken steps to equip local authorities, including a £29 million Planning Skills Delivery Fund to upskill personnel.

Under the BNG rules, development projects in England need to achieve a net biodiversity improvement of at least 10%.

Observers are keenly watching the progression of the law as it could set a global standard for government nature requirements, while creating a market for statutory biodiversity credits that developers have to buy off-site as a ‘last resort’.

The complicated BNG legislation has faced numerous issues over the last year, including claims that it could incentivise building in nature recovery areas, pose serious risks to ecology, and has fundamental gaps in its market infrastructure.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

*** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter ***