Indonesia looks to incorporate blue carbon in second NDC, ministry official says
Published 05:05 on April 25, 2024 / Last updated at 05:24 on April 25, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6
Indonesia has begun preparing its second Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to submit to UNFCCC, the government announced in a press conference this week, adding that it would seek to incorporate the marine sector, with a focus on managing coastal and marine ecosystems.
Indonesia has begun preparing its second Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to submit to UNFCCC, the government announced in a press conference this week, adding that it would seek to incorporate the marine sector, with a focus on managing coastal and marine ecosystems.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.