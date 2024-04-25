Carbon Taxes > EU Parliament gives blessing to ETS-funded Net-Zero Industry Act

EU Parliament gives blessing to ETS-funded Net-Zero Industry Act

Published 15:28 on April 25, 2024  /  Last updated at 15:28 on April 25, 2024  / Emanuela Barbiroglio /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International

The European Parliament gave its blessing on Thursday to plans aimed at producing 40% of the bloc's annual needs for net-zero technologies domestically by 2030, thanks to funds partially coming from emissions trading revenues.
