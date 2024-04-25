Canadian insurance subsidiary piles C$6 mln into nature-based removals, conservation
Published 00:03 on April 25, 2024 / Last updated at 00:03 on April 25, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A Candian subsidiary of a UK insurance multinational has provided C$6 million ($4.4 mln) to a non-profit towards the development of nature-based carbon projects and conservation efforts, it announced Wednesday.
A Candian subsidiary of a UK insurance multinational has provided C$6 million ($4.4 mln) to a non-profit towards the development of nature-based carbon projects and conservation efforts, it announced Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.