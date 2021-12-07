California regulator ARB on Tuesday called for public feedback on strengthening the ambition of pre- and post-2030 GHG targets under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), while also floating a number of other changes to the transportation sector programme once the forthcoming Scoping Plan update is complete.
California requests input on stronger LCFS targets, programmatic changes
California regulator ARB on Tuesday called for public feedback on strengthening the ambition of pre- and post-2030 GHG targets under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), while also floating a number of other changes to the transportation sector programme once the forthcoming Scoping Plan update is complete.
