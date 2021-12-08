Woodside announces $5 bln outlay by 2030 in bid to build low carbon portfolio

Australian LNG player Woodside will spend $5 billion in “emerging new energy markets” by 2030 as it seeks to position the oil and gas company to support the decarbonisation goals of its customers, CEO Meg O’Neill announced in an investor update on Wednesday.