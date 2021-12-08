Australian LNG player Woodside will spend $5 billion in “emerging new energy markets” by 2030 as the company seeks to position itself to support the decarbonisation goals of its customers, chief executive Meg O’Neill announced in an investor update on Wednesday.
Woodside announces $5 bln outlay by 2030 in bid to build low carbon portfolio
