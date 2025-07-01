Voluntary carbon credit retirements hit record high in first half of 2025
Published 11:51 on July 1, 2025 /
Last updated at 14:24 on July 1, 2025 /
Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, CCUS, CO2 Management, EMEA, Engineered Removals, Europe, Forestry, International, LATAM & Caribbean, Middle East, Nature-based Carbon, Other NbS, Pacific, US & Canada, Voluntary
Voluntary carbon credit retirements have hit a record high in the first six months of 2025, according to new data, mostly boosted by activity in newer registries active in the market.
Voluntary carbon credit retirements have hit a record high in the first six months of 2025, according to new data, mostly boosted by activity in newer registries active in the market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.