Voluntary carbon credit retirements hit record high in first half of 2025

Published 11:51 on / Last updated at 14:24 on / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, CCUS, CO2 Management, EMEA, Engineered Removals, Europe, Forestry, International, LATAM & Caribbean, Middle East, Nature-based Carbon, Other NbS, Pacific, US & Canada, Voluntary

Voluntary carbon credit retirements have hit a record high in the first six months of 2025, according to new data, mostly boosted by activity in newer registries active in the market.