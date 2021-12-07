US EPA proposes long-awaited RFS volumes, denial of all compliance waivers

The US EPA on Tuesday proposed multi-year blending quotas under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) that were in line with previously leaked volumes, though the agency also stated its intention to reject the dozens of remaining small refinery exemptions (SREs) under the federal biofuels programme.