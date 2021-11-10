CCAs notch new record as decades-high US inflation reading to mean higher 2022 WCI floor

Published 15:25 on November 10, 2021 / Last updated at 16:19 on November 10, 2021

The 2022 auction reserve price for the WCI cap-and-trade programme will come in above previous expectations after October inflation surged to the highest level in more than three decades, though traders said a new all-time high in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) reached Wednesday morning was not related to the data release.