The 2022 auction reserve price for the WCI cap-and-trade programme will come in above previous expectations after October inflation surged to the highest level in more than three decades, though traders said a new all-time high in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) reached Wednesday morning was not related to the data release.
CCAs notch new record as decades-high US inflation reading to mean higher 2022 WCI floor
