Africa > COP26 Roundup: Day 9 – Nov. 10

COP26 Roundup: Day 9 – Nov. 10

Published 06:42 on November 10, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:11 on November 10, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Bavardage, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, New Zealand, Other APAC, REDD, Shipping, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, UK ETS, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Midway through the second week of COP26, and much is still left to be done. We follow the latest developments here.

Midway through the second week of COP26, and much is still left to be done. We follow the latest developments here.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software