Insights > Data Dives > DATA DIVE: Fossil power demand could drive EU ETS emissions increase for first time in years

Published 13:08 on July 2, 2025 / Last updated at 13:08 on July 2, 2025 / and / Data Dives, EMEA, EMEA Compliance Markets & Taxes, EU ETS, Europe

Strong fossil-based electricity generation in the first six months of 2025 could see the EU ETS record the first annual rise in emissions since 2022, analysts have said, but weather patterns across the second half of the year will determine whether demand holds up in the face of a weak macroeconomic outlook.
