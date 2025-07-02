We're currently updating our website, and you're viewing a beta version. If you run into any issues, please let us know at [email protected]
. Thanks for your patience!
EMEA
> Europe
> Climate finance estimates vary wildly due to inconsistent assumptions -report
Climate finance estimates vary wildly due to inconsistent assumptions -report
Published 13:12 on July 2, 2025 /
Last updated at 13:12 on July 2, 2025 /
Dimana Doneva / EMEA, Europe, International, UN Climate Talks
Estimated climate finance needs vary by up to a factor of 10 depending on inconsistent assumptions around scope, ambition, and cost structures, casting doubt on the credibility of targets like the global goal of $1.3 trillion a year from 2035, a French think tank said in a report published Wednesday.
Estimated climate finance needs vary by up to a factor of 10 depending on inconsistent assumptions around scope, ambition, and cost structures, casting doubt on the credibility of targets like the global goal of $1.3 trillion a year from 2035, a French think tank said in a report published Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.
This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy