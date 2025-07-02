We're currently updating our website, and you're viewing a beta version. If you run into any issues, please let us know at [email protected]
CO2 Management
> CCUS
Article 6 credits kept out of EU ETS as Brussels puts forward 90% climate target for 2040
Article 6 credits kept out of EU ETS as Brussels puts forward 90% climate target for 2040
Published 10:56 on July 2, 2025
Last updated at 13:26 on July 2, 2025
Frédéric Simon and Emanuela Barbiroglio
The European Commission put forward its legislative proposal for a 2040 climate target on Wednesday, reserving a 3% share of its 1990 emissions baseline for international carbon credits as part of an overall 90% emissions reduction goal, while keeping those units out of the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).
The European Commission put forward its legislative proposal for a 2040 climate target on Wednesday, reserving a 3% share of its 1990 emissions baseline for international carbon credits as part of an overall 90% emissions reduction goal, while keeping those units out of the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).
