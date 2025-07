Article 6 credits kept out of EU ETS as Brussels puts forward 90% climate target for 2040

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

The European Commission put forward its legislative proposal for a 2040 climate target on Wednesday, reserving a 3% share of its 1990 emissions baseline for international carbon credits as part of an overall 90% emissions reduction goal, while keeping those units out of the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).