Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:52 on / Last updated at 12:53 on / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EMEA Compliance Markets & Taxes, EU ETS, Europe, UK ETS

EUAs prices rose by more than 2% for a second consecutive day, as the groundswell of buying that had kicked off the new quarter on Tuesday continued with a bullish natural gas market again lending support, while traders were less concerned with the European Commission proposal for the EU's 2040 climate target.