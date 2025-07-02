We're currently updating our website, and you're viewing a beta version. If you run into any issues, please let us know at [email protected]
Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:52 on July 2, 2025 /
Last updated at 12:53 on July 2, 2025 /
Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EMEA Compliance Markets & Taxes, EU ETS, Europe, UK ETS
EUAs prices rose by more than 2% for a second consecutive day, as the groundswell of buying that had kicked off the new quarter on Tuesday continued with a bullish natural gas market again lending support, while traders were less concerned with the European Commission proposal for the EU's 2040 climate target.
