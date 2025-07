A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



EUAs prices rose by more than 2% for a second consecutive day, as the groundswell of buying that had kicked off the new quarter on Tuesday continued with a bullish natural gas market again lending support, while traders were less concerned with the European Commission proposal for the EU's 2040 climate target.