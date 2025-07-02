We're currently updating our website, and you're viewing a beta version. If you run into any issues, please let us know at [email protected]
. Thanks for your patience!
Asian universities launch alliance to scale biodiversity markets in the region
Published 13:40 on July 2, 2025 /
Last updated at 13:40 on July 2, 2025 /
Sergio Colombo / Asia, Asia Pacific, Markets, Nature & Biodiversity, Other APAC
A group of Asian universities has launched an initiative to advance biodiversity credits throughout the region, aiming to develop a standardised methodology for the market.
A group of Asian universities has launched an initiative to advance biodiversity credits throughout the region, aiming to develop a standardised methodology for the market.
A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register
today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer
.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.
This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy