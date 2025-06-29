Dense, unscathed forests of Brazil’s Amapa found to hold Amazon’s highest carbon stocks
Published 19:33 on June 29, 2025 /
Last updated at 19:33 on June 29, 2025 /
Americas, Forestry, LATAM & Caribbean, Nature-based Carbon, South & Central, Voluntary
Brazil’s remote state of Amapa holds the highest biomass density in the entire Amazon Basin, according to a new scientific study that calls for tougher protections on its vast, relatively unscathed forests to help curb climate change.
