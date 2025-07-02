SB62: FEATURE – China could advance on new climate agenda of trade, post-US departure from Paris

China is the heavy-hitter that could steer multilateral climate discussions toward trade and economy, and away from negotiations on emissions reductions and climate finance, especially in light of the US withdrawal from the stage, experts told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of the Bonn intersessional talks.