Asia Pacific > Asia > China > SB62: FEATURE – China could advance on new climate agenda of trade, post-US departure from Paris

SB62: FEATURE – China could advance on new climate agenda of trade, post-US departure from Paris

Published 09:09 on July 2, 2025 / Last updated at 09:09 on July 2, 2025 / / Americas, Asia, Asia Pacific, CBAM & Tariffs, China, EMEA, Features, International, UN Climate Talks, US, US & Canada

China is the heavy-hitter that could steer multilateral climate discussions toward trade and economy, and away from negotiations on emissions reductions and climate finance, especially in light of the US withdrawal from the stage, experts told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of the Bonn intersessional talks.
China is the heavy-hitter that could steer multilateral climate discussions toward trade and economy, and away from negotiations on emissions reductions and climate finance, especially in light of the US withdrawal from the stage, experts told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of the Bonn intersessional talks.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.