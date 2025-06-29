Nature-based Carbon > Forestry > Congo lowers forest emissions baseline in revised plan for REDD+ payments

Congo lowers forest emissions baseline in revised plan for REDD+ payments

Published 18:30 on June 29, 2025 / Last updated at 18:30 on June 29, 2025 / Africa, EMEA, Forestry, International, Nature-based Carbon, Voluntary

The Republic of the Congo has submitted a revised estimate of its forest-related greenhouse gas emissions, lowering its baseline for future results-based payments under the UN’s REDD+ framework to just under 31.7 million tonnes per year.
The Republic of the Congo has submitted a revised estimate of its forest-related greenhouse gas emissions, lowering its baseline for future results-based payments under the UN’s REDD+ framework to just under 31.7 million tonnes per year.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.