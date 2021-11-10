COP26: ‘Game-changing’ China-US declaration promises work on near-term GHG curbs

China and the US pledged stronger cooperation to curb CO2 and methane emissions in the 2020s in a joint statement late on Wednesday, a move some experts said drastically boosted the chances of a good COP26 deal in Glasgow and more climate ambition within the next few years.