EMEA > Euro Markets: EUA rebound runs out of fuel as UKAs buck trend to hit new record

Euro Markets: EUA rebound runs out of fuel as UKAs buck trend to hit new record

Published 20:59 on May 21, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:31 on May 21, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU carbon prices on Friday failed to extend their rebound from Wednesday’s two-week low, with sellers re-emerging as UKA prices went in the opposite direction to hit a new record high.

EU carbon prices on Friday failed to extend their rebound from Wednesday’s two-week low, with sellers re-emerging as UKA prices went in the opposite direction to hit a new record high.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software