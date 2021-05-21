Euro Markets: EUA rebound runs out of fuel as UKAs buck trend to hit new record

Published 20:59 on May 21, 2021 / Last updated at 23:31 on May 21, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

EU carbon prices on Friday failed to extend their rebound from Wednesday’s two-week low, with sellers re-emerging as UKA prices went in the opposite direction to hit a new record high.