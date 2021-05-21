Private sector offset taskforce sets out initial additional attributes for voluntary carbon trade

The Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets (TSVCM) released its next consultation for dramatically increasing voluntary emissions reduction (VER) trading on Friday, setting out the first five additional attributes to differentiate between credits and establishing the structure of a governance body to further define ‘core carbon principles’.