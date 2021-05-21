PREVIEW: EU summit set to highlight member state divisions over non-ETS sectors

The 27-nation EU’s leaders will meet next week to discuss national emissions reduction targets for sectors not covered by the bloc’s carbon market, with the closed-door debate set to highlight divisions among member states ahead of major policy proposals coming in July.