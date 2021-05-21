EMEA > PREVIEW: EU summit set to highlight member state divisions over non-ETS sectors

PREVIEW: EU summit set to highlight member state divisions over non-ETS sectors

Published 21:42 on May 21, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:42 on May 21, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The 27-nation EU’s leaders will meet next week to discuss national emissions reduction targets for sectors not covered by the bloc’s carbon market, with the closed-door debate set to highlight divisions among member states ahead of major policy proposals coming in July.

The 27-nation EU’s leaders will meet next week to discuss national emissions reduction targets for sectors not covered by the bloc’s carbon market, with the closed-door debate set to highlight divisions among member states ahead of major policy proposals coming in July.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software