Power and industry emissions curbs face significant tightening under amended German climate law

Power and industry will face the highest increase in ambition under Germany’s amended Climate Change Act adopted on Wednesday, though analysts believe the impact on EU carbon allowance demand can only be determined once the bloc’s carbon market reforms are undertaken.

The German government adopted the amended national Climate Change Act to set into law a national emissions reduction target of 65% below 1990 levels by 2030, up from the previous 55%, after the country’s top court last month ruled the existing climate objectives were insufficient.

The amended act also sets sectoral emissions reduction pathways to 2030, with certain sectors given a greater share of the burden.

“The increase in ambition can mostly be found in the sectoral targets for the ETS-covered sectors energy and industry,” ICIS analyst Florian Rothenberg told Carbon Pulse.

Increased emissions curbs on ETS sectors in Germany are likely to have bearing on the market, with Germany’s ETS-covered sectors accounting for just under a quarter of total ETS emissions of some 1.3 billion tonnes of CO2 in 2020.

Under the updated plan, German power sector CO2 emissions will be capped at 108 Mt in 2030, a 61% decrease from the 2020 cap of 280 Mt that many believe will inevitably accelerate the country’s coal phaseout date from the current 2038.

The previous law set a cap of 175 Mt in 2030 – a 37.5% reduction from estimated 2020 emissions.

In turn, the amended act will limit industrial emissions to 118 Mt in 2030 – a 36.56% cut from the 2020 cap set at 186 Mt. The previous law said that industrial emissions would be limited to 140 Mt by the end of the decade.

The government has promised significant support for industrial decarbonisation, including a €5 bln fund for clean steel financed through carbon contracts for difference (CCfD), as well as support for CCS.

Yet the tightening of emissions limits for sectors outside of the EU ETS has been significantly more modest, just as the EU is set to discuss new national emissions reduction targets for non-ETS sectors under the bloc’s Effort-Sharing Regulation (ESR) – one of the most contentious climate policy battles in the next months.

The new German law sets a 2030 emissions limit for buildings at 67 Mt, down from 70 Mt. Road transport faces a new 2030 limit of 85 Mt (previously 95 Mt), agriculture at 56 Mt (previously 58 Mt).

POTENTIAL MISMATCH

While the new emissions caps significantly curb emissions from ETS sectors, analysts say they can only determine the impact on ETS prices once the market’s new framework is in place.

The European Commission will present on July 14 a proposal to align the bloc’s ETS with the EU’s own upgraded 2030 emissions reduction objective of 55%.

Yet analysts at ICIS believe that, with the current EU ETS rules in place, there is “a potential mismatch” of compliance demand and the supply that would come to the market late in ETS Phase 4 (2021-30) – even if the market’s linear reduction factor is increased to 5.8% a year as of 2026.

“Given the current free allocation framework of the EU ETS we see the chance that German industry would be over-allocated from 2025-30 if the emissions reduction in Germany’s Climate Change Act plays out proportionally to the ETS sectors,” Rothenberg told Carbon Pulse.

He said higher renewables ambition or an accelerated coal phaseout in 2030 could further push down power sector emissions and lead to lower carbon allowance demand at auctions, noting that provisions related to EUA cancellations in the German legislation are “quite vague”.

POST-ELECTION DISCUSSION

The updated Climate Change Act mainly consists of setting the new sectoral emissions limits and brings forward Germany’s net zero target by five years to 2045. The country’s renewable energy, national carbon pricing, and coal phaseout legislation inevitably will need to be reviewed to reflect the new target.

Michael Mueller, the CFO of German utility RWE, said on Wednesday that he only expects meaningful discussions on tighter climate targets from early 2022 once a new government beds in.

The measures to meet the new climate objectives will likely be very present in the upcoming federal election campaign scheduled for Sep. 26.

The Greens, led by Annalena Baerbock in a bid to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel, are currently leading the polls. They want to increase carbon prices in country’s national emissions trading system (nEHS) for heating and transport fuels to €60 from 2023, up from €35 in current legislation.

In turn, the incumbent centre-right CDU/CSU recently said it would like to see the nEHS price increase to €45 from next year, up from the expected €30 in the existing law.

