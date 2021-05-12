Iberdrola maintains rapid drop in Q1 thermal output, EDF emissions tick higher

Spanish utility Iberdrola reported a 25.5% drop in its remaining EU ETS-covered generation in Q1 on Wednesday, continuing its rapid decarbonisation and diminishing need for carbon allowances.