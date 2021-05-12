Iberdrola maintains rapid drop in Q1 thermal output, EDF emissions tick higher
Published 18:12 on May 12, 2021 / Last updated at 18:12 on May 12, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Spanish utility Iberdrola reported a 25.5% drop in its remaining EU ETS-covered generation in Q1 on Wednesday, continuing its rapid decarbonisation and diminishing need for carbon allowances.
Spanish utility Iberdrola reported a 25.5% drop in its remaining EU ETS-covered generation in Q1 on Wednesday, continuing its rapid decarbonisation and diminishing need for carbon allowances.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.