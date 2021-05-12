Fraudster pair convicted by UK court for voluntary carbon credit sale scam

Two fraudsters were convicted by a British court on Wednesday for scamming vulnerable victims out of £36 million in a ‘boiler room’ fraud operation based on the voluntary carbon market.