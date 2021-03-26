California fuel sales plummet in 2020 as COVID-19 pandemic weighs

California transportation fuel demand crashed 16% in 2020 as the COVID-19 crisis curtailed vehicle miles travelled in the Golden State, likely leading to significantly lower emissions under the state's WCI-linked carbon market, according to state data released Friday.