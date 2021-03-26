Speculators’ California carbon length hits one-year high, as emitters continue to trim

Published 20:36 on March 26, 2021 / Last updated at 20:36 on March 26, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Financial entities increased their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings this week as permit values trended down towards the WCI floor price, while regulated entities continued to cut positions, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.