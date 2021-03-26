MARCU MY WORDS: Ensuring the acceptability of border carbon adjustments

Published 14:00 on March 26, 2021 / Last updated at 14:00 on March 26, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, Climate Talks, Dialogue, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Views / No Comments

EU discussion over imposing a border carbon adjustment has mostly focused on the technical design and implementation challenges raised by this complex instrument. Even the most robust design will mean little, however, if the measure fails to secure buy-in from relevant stakeholders in Europe and abroad, write Andrei Marcu of think-tank ERCST and Michael Mehling of MIT.