Washington lawmakers alter GHG baseline, remove fuel supplier phase-in for cap-and-trade proposal

Published 19:39 on February 19, 2021 / Last updated at 19:39 on February 19, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Washington state lawmakers tweaked the emissions baseline, offset utilisation limits, and phase-in of fuel suppliers in an amended WCI-modelled cap-and-trade bill this week, while making additional changes to address environmental justice and equity concerns.