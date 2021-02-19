Washington lawmakers alter GHG baseline, remove fuel supplier phase-in for cap-and-trade proposal
Washington state lawmakers tweaked the emissions baseline, offset utilisation limits, and phase-in of fuel suppliers in an amended WCI-modelled cap-and-trade bill this week, while making additional changes to address environmental justice and equity concerns.
